TripAdvisor names top museums nationwide, worldwide

Millions of travelers plan to visit museums this fall to discover collections of art, science, culture and history.

TripAdvisor announced the top museums in the U.S. and throughout the world based on an algorithm that gathered the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings for museums worldwide over a 12-month period.

The top five museums in the U.S. are New York City’s National 9/11 Memorial & Museum and the Metropolitan Museum of Art; the National WWII Museum in New Orleans, Louisiana; the Art Institute of Chicago in Chicago, Illinois; and the USS Midway Museum in San Diego, California.

The top five museums in the world are the Musée d’Orsay in Paris, France; New York City’s National 9/11 Memorial & Museum and the Metropolitan Museum of Art; the British Museum in London, United Kingdom; and Prado National Museum in Madrid, Spain.

According to TripAdvisor booking data, ticket sales to museums grew by 29 percent in 2017.