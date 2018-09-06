× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Hot again today, Rain for the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Hot and humid again today… Temperatures will start in the upper 60s and 70s again this morning. Watch out for a few areas of patchy fog for your morning drive. Highs will return to near 90 this afternoon, very similar to yesterday. With the humidity, it will feel more like the upper 90s to near 100 this afternoon. We will see mostly sunny skies today with a few extra clouds building this afternoon. A stray shower is possible but overall rain chances will be slim.

We are tracking a cold front that will move in for the weekend. We will start with sunshine on Friday but clouds will build through the afternoon. Scattered showers/storms will move in Friday afternoon to evening. Rain chances will continue for the weekend as the front lingers over the region. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with on and off showers and storms through the weekend. Highs will drop into the low 80s for the weekend but it will still be muggy.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 6th

1667 Hurricane: Chesapeake Bay rose 12 feet

1975 F1 Tornado: Lancaster Co

2008 Tropical Storm Hanna. Max Winds 59 KTS Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel

Tropical Update

Florence is weakening but still a strong hurricane. Florence is centered about 1170 miles ESE of Bermuda and moving NW at 12 mph. A turn toward the WNW with a decrease in forward speed is expected later today, followed by a turn toward the west by the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 115 mph with higher gusts. Florence is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some additional weakening is forecast today, but Florence is expected to remain a strong hurricane for the next several days.

5:00 AM AST Thu Sep 6

Location: 24.1°N 47.9°W

Moving: NW at 12 mph

Min pressure: 964 mb

Max sustained: 115 mph

We are tracking a broad area of low pressure a few miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Recent satellite data indicate that a well-defined center has not yet formed. However, environmental conditions still appear to be conducive for development and a tropical depression is expected to form within the next few days while the system moves toward the west or WNW across the tropical Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (70%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (90%).

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa on Friday. Some development of this system is anticipated after that time and a tropical depression could form over the weekend or early next week while the wave moves west over the far eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%).

