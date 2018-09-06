It’s back to school time! Click here for resources on how to win the school year

School bus safety and alternative fuel buses on Coast Live

Posted 3:28 pm, September 6, 2018, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - School buses powered by alternative fuels like propane have been around for decades.  Schools and municipalities in many areas of the country have switched entire fleets of vehicles to propane and this has had an enormous impact on the economy and the environment. To learn more visit www.BetterOurBuses.com.