HAMPTON ROADS, Va - School buses powered by alternative fuels like propane have been around for decades. Schools and municipalities in many areas of the country have switched entire fleets of vehicles to propane and this has had an enormous impact on the economy and the environment. To learn more visit www.BetterOurBuses.com.
School bus safety and alternative fuel buses on Coast Live
-
With Russian threat intensifying, Navy’s 2nd Fleet re-established in Norfolk
-
Employee injured after train at Busch Gardens catches fire
-
Hurricane Lane brings 19 inches of rain to parts of Hawaii
-
Greece wildfires: ‘Serious indications of arson,’ minister says
-
YouTube personality ‘McSkillet’ ID’d as teen driver in triple fatal wrong-way crash
-
-
Scientists discover hidden deep-sea coral reef off South Carolina Coast
-
These 10 states are in dire need of road repair
-
The best and worst US states for children
-
HRT receives grant to purchase battery-powered electric buses
-
Tropical Storm Gordon weakens to tropical depression
-
-
WWII destroyer remains found off the coast of Alaska
-
It’s the last straw – well, plastic straw – for many Hampton Roads businesses
-
Cars turn to molten metal as Greek wildfires wipe villages off the map