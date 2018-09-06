‘Rebecca will you marry me?’: Proposal sign spotted over I-64

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A sign seen hanging off the Providence Road overpass on I-64 Thursday morning asked a question that left Hampton Roads wondering: “Rebecca, will you marry me?”

How adorable!!! This is hanging on the providence road overpass on 64!!! Rebecca Hampton Roads is dying to know! And matt… HOW CUTE!!!!!!! Anyone know these two?! pic.twitter.com/bvBLeB42B9 — Ashley Wian (@ashleyz104) September 6, 2018

Radio station Z104 began their search for mystery couple Matt and Rebecca after posting a photo of the sign – and apparently found them, according to a later tweet by the station.

WE FOUND MATT AND REBECCA! — Z104 WNVZ (@Z104fans) September 6, 2018

According to Matt, who called into Z104 after the sign was discovered, he drove Rebecca to the sign, pretended he had car trouble and pulled over. That’s when she saw the sign – and he proposed.

And the good news: she said yes! Matt, Rebecca – congratulations on not letting your love “overpass” you by.