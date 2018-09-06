Previously-convicted felon sentenced for possessing a firearm

NORFOLK, Va. – A Chesapeake man was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to court documents, Steven Akeem Nichols, 34, was found by a Chesapeake police office sitting in the driver’s seat of his car asleep with a 9mm handgun resting between his legs in October 2017.

Nichols, who was prohibited from possessing firearms, had been previously convicted of felony drug offense in Pennsylvania. Nichols later admitted to conspiring with others to distribute quantities of heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine in Virginia Beach in September and October 2017.