Officials search for Newport News man wanted for attempted murder

YORK Co., Va. – Deputies are looking for a man after an incident in the 100 block of Little Bay Avenue in the Tabb section of York County.

Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. officials responded to a reported breaking and entering.

They were also told that shots were being fired into a residence. Deputies reported that before they got there suspects ran away from the residence, got into a black sedan and fired more shots at the victim’s vehicle before fleeing the area.

Investigators said they are looking for information on the location of 21-year-old Esteban Benjamin Fortin. He is a Newport News Resident and is wanted for Attempted Murder, Breaking and Entering, Discharge Firearm, Use of a Firearm and Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon.

If you have any information that can help officials call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.