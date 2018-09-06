Northampton deputies need help locating gas station armed robbery suspect

NORTHAMPTON Co., Va. – The Northampton Co. Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying the man who is responsible for an armed robbery on Saturday.

The robbery occurred at the Pilot gas station on highway 48 near I-95.

Surveillance photos show a man going behind the counter with a firearm. He then appears to take money out of the register.

If anyone has any information on the identification of this man, you are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 252-534-2611 or the Crime Stoppers Line at 252-534-1110.