Norfolk SPCA rescues 11 young cats and kittens from hoarding situation

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk SPCA in partnership with PETA Community Action Project rescued 11 cats and kittens on Tuesday.

With the help of one phone call and the teams collaboration, the 11 cats were rescued and brought to the Norfolk SPCA’s Shelter for medical care and adoption.

The cats had been living in a hoarding situation that ensured they would not live a long, healthy life, according to the SPCA.

Throughout the partnership, 38 lives have been saved in just over two months.

Soon, the cats and kittens will be in the Norfolk SPCA Adoption Center and will have second chance to go home with a loving family.

The SPCA said to check back with the Adoption Center to watch the progress of the rescued cats and find out when they will be available for adoption.