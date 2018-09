NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Chief of Police L.D. Boone will host the second of three “Una Cita Con El Jefe” (A Meeting with the Chief) events Wednesday, September 15.

The event, which is aimed at bringing members of the Hispanic community and the police together, will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. in the 3800 to 4000 blocks of E. Little Creek Road. Boone will come to the East Ocean View community to answer questions, address concerns and build lasting relationships.

Attendance is free.