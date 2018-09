NORFOLK, Va. – A local family will be displaced after a house fire in the 9000 block of 11th Bay Street in Ocean View Thursday morning.

The call came in around 9 a.m.

Authorities say the fire originated in the kitchen and caused smoke damage throughout the home.

No one was injured.

Officials say one person may have been exposed to smoke, but he chose not to be seen by medics.

The Virginia Red Cross is assisting the family.

Download the News 3 app for updates.