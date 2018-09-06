New York man charged after alleged sexual abuse of Newport News child

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A New York native was arrested due to his alleged conduct with an 8-year-old Newport News girl.

On June 1, a 43-year-old Newport News woman reported to police that her 8-year-old daughter was inappropriately touched by someone known to her. After further investigation, 46-year-old Christopher Davis of the Bronx borough in New York City was arrested on two counts of sodomy, a count of sexual penetration by an object, aggravated sexual battery and taking indecent liberties.

He is currently behind bars.