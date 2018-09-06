NAS Oceana to conduct pre-air show controlled burn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – In preparation for Air Show performances which feature fire, Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana will conduct a pre-air show controlled burn of the airfield vegetation Thursday.

The controlled burn will reduce the potential for unplanned fires that could occur during special activities being conducted during the air show.

The burn is anticipated to last one day and be completed before sunset.

During this procedure, Virginia Beach residents may experience smoke emanating from the installation. This smoke is no cause for alarm.

Additionally, aircrew stationed at NAS Oceana will practice air power and tactical demonstration flight routines from Thursday until September 21. Some of the high-performance maneuvers will be noticeably louder than normal day-to-day operations at NAS Oceana.

The air show will be free and open to the public on September 22 and 23. NAS Oceana will be celebrating its 75th anniversary.