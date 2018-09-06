Man airlifted to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash at Route 58 eastbound at the Wilroy Road exit at the Nansemond River Bridge Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a call advised authorities of a crash with injuries. The crash involved a flatbed truck that was hauling bricks and a pick-up truck pulling a trailer.

Three tow trucks responded to the scene for each of the vehicles involved in the crash, as well as for the trailer that became completely detached from the pick-up truck.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded to provide emergency medical assessment and treatment for the victims. The man who was seriously injured was airlifted by Nightingale to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Eastbound lanes were closed immediately after the crash to allow emergency equipment and tow trucks to respond to the scene. Suffolk Public Works crews also assisted with placing detours in the area.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

