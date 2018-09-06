Keep Suffolk Beautiful launches ‘Church Cleanup Challenge’

SUFFOLK, Va. – Keep Suffolk Beautiful will launch its fall litter prevention campaign, the Church Cleanup Challenge, in hopes of making Suffolk a cleaner, greener place to live, work and play.

According to spokesperson for Keep Suffolk Beautiful Kathy Russell, the campaign asks area churches conduct a cleanup of a street, local park or public space and then send a friendly challenge to a different church to do one, too.

“We started this fall challenge last year and we had ten churches participate,” Russell said. “We hope more will take part this year. Churches are leaders in the community, so we thought they would make a strong partner for environmental stewardship in the fight against litter.”

Litter equipment is provided, such as grabbers, gloves, bags and safety vests. Plus, the collection of bags and debris will be collected by the Suffolk Department of Public Works.

The challenge also offers high school students the opportunity to get public service hours required for graduation.

The Church Cleanup Challenge will last two months, starting September 15 and ending November 18. People can follow the challenge on the Keep Suffolk Beautiful Facebook and Instagram pages, and there will be printed updates in the Suffolk News-Herald.

Keep Suffolk Beautiful would also like to remind residents that anybody and any organization are welcome to conduct a community cleanup. Equipment and collection of bags are always provided.