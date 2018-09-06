Granby and Cox step out their districts for this week’s 757 Showdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Labor Day signifies the start of a new school year, but not the football season.

With a plethora of teams starting their seasons the final week in August, there's usually a chunk of 10+ days until they play their next game.

The week in between games was welcomed by Cox, as the Falcons soared past Bayside in a 49-28 victory.

That wasn't the case last year, as the Marlins pummeled Cox 63-24. That didn't sit well with Cox, especially with it being their only game action until the first week of school wrapped up.

"We just kept reminding the kids how miserable of a couple weeks it was," Cox head coach Bill Stachelski said. "The bye week is always tricky, sometimes you come off of it and play great, sometimes you come off of it, lull yourself to sleep."

Over at Granby, the Comets were hungry - not for hot dogs and hamburgers, but to get back on the field. In week one, the Comets fell to Warwick, which didn't sit well with them.

However, a chance to go to the beach district and snap a four-game losing streak is a welcomed opportunity for Granby.

"It's always nice to go out and play someone from a different area, for the experience, and sometimes for the travel alone," said Granby head coach Sekou Wilson.

Mitch Brown will be LIVE at Cox High tomorrow starting on News 3 at 5, and will have extended highlights from the game on the Locker Room Show, on News 3 at 11.