Gloucester County woman arrested after shooting of occupied home

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. – 54-year-old Sheila Ann Gardner was arrested by the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday accused of shooting into a building or home.

Gardner was arrested after an investigation concerning an occupied residence being struck by what appeared to be bullets that were discharged from a firearm near the victims home, the Sheriff’s Office said.

On September 2, the victim reported to the Sheriff’s Office that they heard gun shots within the 9000 block of Marlfeild Road and believed their home was possibly struck by rounds in relation to that gunfire.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office quickly identified a possible suspect and collected useful evidence. Gardner was arrested after deputies got an arrest warrant.

Gardner was released on personal recognizance bond, officials said.