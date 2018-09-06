Fourth arrest made in Pasquotank Co. homicide case

PASQUOTANK Co., N.C. – The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office made a fourth arrest in Devon Revelle’s homicide case.

On June 30, deputies responded to a person being shot on Esclip Road. When they arrived to the scene, they found a man in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Willis Alonzo George Jr., 22, was arrested on Thursday and charged with first degree murder. He will remain in custody under no bond on the murder charge.

On August 28, News 3 reported the first arrest in connection to Revelle’s murder. 22-year-old Dazis Davante Bonds was charged with first degree murder and held without bond.

On July 3, News 3 reported the second and third arrests made in connection to Revelle’s murder. 22-year-old Daquan Lee Spencer and 25-year-old Donald Spencer Jr. were held in jail under no bond.

The first three suspects are being housed in other jails other than Albemarle District Jail.