First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings, road work and closures for Thursday

BRIDGE OPENINGS: Gilemerton Bridge 6:30, 7:30 and 8:00 AM –

HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND NOTABLE DETOURS September 2-8 Bridges: James River Bridge, Route 17 Route 17 south single-lane closures September 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. I-264: Full ramp closures. Signed detours will be in place:

I-264 west on-ramp/off-ramp closures at Military Highway (Exit 13) September 4-7, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-264 east/west on-ramp/off-ramp closures at Ballentine Boulevard (Exit 12) September 4-7, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Signed detours will be in place.

I-264 east off-ramp closure to I-64 east (Exit 14) September 4-7, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closure south September 5-6, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closure north September 6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Other: VA-164: Full ramp closures. Signed detours will be in place: VA-164 east on-ramp/off-ramp closures at Cedar Lane September 4-7, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Only one ramp will be closed at a time. I-95: Full ramp closures. Signed detours will be in place: I-95 south off-ramp closure to Route 58 (Exit 11) September 6, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. I-564, Norfolk: Dual-lane closures I-564 west at the runway tunnel September 5-7, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Route 58, Southampton County Long-term, single-lane closures on Route 58 east/west near Pretlow Road (Route 714) starting September 4 and ending October 2. One lane will remain open to traffic. Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown tunnels): Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58).

VIRGINIA BEACH ROAD WORK:

LESNER BRIDGE / SHORE DRIVE: The traffic switch that will take place tonight, August 30th on Lesner Bridge will be performed in several stages with a lot of activity taking place at the intersections of Shore Drive/Vista Circle/Page Avenue and Shore Drive/East Stratford Road.

LONDON BRIDGE ROAD: Virginia Beach Road improvement repairs and maintenance for London Bridge Road beginning Sunday, August 19, 2018.

The work will be on London Bridge Road from the intersection of Drakesmile Road and Dam Neck Road to International Parkway.

The project will include milling, paving and pavement marking work and will be evening work from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. on weeknights. If any weekend work is required, the work hours will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The work is expected to be completed by September 16, 2018.

DriveERT WEEKLY MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE Friday, August 31 to Friday, September 7

I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Right lane closure in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Wednesday, September 5 and Thursday, September 6 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.