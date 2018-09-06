× First Warning Forecast: A chance for a few storms Friday afternoon and evening

It’s been another hot and humid one out there today with heat index values in the triple digits. High pressure is still in place and will keep us mostly dry through Friday. We are keeping the chance for a pop-up shower or storm this evening. Temperatures will dip into the low and mid 70s overnight. It will be rather muggy. We could see a little bit of patchy fog to start the day on Friday.

Friday will be another hot one. Highs will soar to the upper 80s. Some 90s could mix in. We could see a shower or storm in the afternoon as a cold front approaches from the north. This will be a slow moving front.

Rain chances will continue for the weekend as the front lingers over the region. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with on and off showers and storms through the weekend. The northern portions of the viewing area will have the best chance to see showers and storms on Saturday. Highs will drop into the low 80s for the weekend but it will still be muggy. We are giving both Saturday and Sunday a 60 percent chance for some showers and storms.

Temperatures will warm back to the mid and upper 80s Monday through Thursday. A chance for some scattered showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday. Looking drier on Wednesday and Thursday with partly cloudy skies.

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Florence is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph, and a turn towards the west is expected tomorrow. A westward to west-northwestward motion should continue into early next week. Maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph, with higher gusts. Continued weakening is forecast during the next day or so followed by restrengthening late Friday into this weekend.

5:00 PM AST Thu Sep 6

Location: 25.0°N 49.6°W

Moving: NW at 10 mph

Min pressure: 989 mb

Max sustained: 80 mph

We are tracking a broad area of low pressure several hundred miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. There are no indications yet that the system has a well-defined center of circulation. However, environmental conditions are conducive for development, and a tropical depression is expected to form within the next few days while the system moves slowly west or WNW across the tropical Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (80%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (90%).

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa on Friday. Some development of this system is anticipated after that time and a tropical depression could form over the weekend or early next week while the wave moves west over the far eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (60%).

Meteorologist April Loveland

