Chesapeake man rescued after becoming trapped in marsh

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a man in need of rescue after becoming trapped in a Deep Creek marsh Thursday morning.

Dispatchers received the call at 7:30 a.m. and responded to the area of South Military Highway and Shell Road. Firefighters arrived five minutes later and found a man chest-deep in the marsh area yelling for help.

Injuries indicated that the man had been in the water for some time, but an exact time was unknown.

Firefighters from Fire Station 9, Fire Station 2 and the Technical Rescue Team were able to successfully perform a low-angle extrication and safely removed the man from the marsh at 8:02 a.m. EMS crews from the department transported the patient to an area hospital for further evaluation.