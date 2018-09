Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - The Naro Video Library in Ghent is now a non-profit and one of the last places around you an go to rent a movie. This year the Naro is celebrating with an all-day birthday party on Saturday, September 9th.

Local musician Skye Zentz (@SkyeZentz) has written a special birthday song for the Naro to get the part started early on Coast Live.

