Army Corps of Engineers to conduct aerial mosquito treatment at Craney Island

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Norfolk District will conduct aerial mosquito treatment on Thursday over federal property on Craney Island.

Crabbe Aviation, LLC. will use an air tractor, a fixed-wing aircraft similar to a dust cropper, to conduct a mosquito larvicide aerial treatment, weather permitting.

Between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., the contractor will spray liquid mosquito larvicide to target developing mosquito larvae at federal properties on Craney Island.

Beekeepers in the affected areas do not need to take special precautions, as the pesticide used does not affect bees.

If conditions don’t allow spraying Thursday, the inclement weather date is Friday.

The Portsmouth Mosquito Hotline, 757-393-8666, provides continuous updates on all aerial mosquito spraying in the area.