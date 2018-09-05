Yelling man crashes truck into Dallas news station

A man crashed a truck into the building that houses KDFW in Dallas, Texas, early Wednesday morning, according to CNN affiliate KTVT.

After crashing his pickup truck into the building, the man got out and began yelling, throwing papers from a bag, and removing several boxes from the truck, KTVT says.

A man crashed a truck into the side of our building this morning. He jumped out and started ranting. He’s in custody now but the bomb squad is on its way. He left behind a suspicious bag. Most have been evacuated & a few are working to keep the news on air from a secure location. pic.twitter.com/X3UpLbYk85 — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 5, 2018

The man was ranting about treason and law enforcement after he crashed into our building twice. It’s not clear what his message was or what’s written on all of his papers. Officers found a “suspicious package” so the bomb squad is here now. pic.twitter.com/NpT4eG2LbT — Shannon Murray (@ShannonMFox4) September 5, 2018

KTVT’s cameras showed the Dallas Police Department’s Explosive Ordinance Unit on the scene following the crash.

There were no reports of injuries and the building has been evacuated, according to KTVT.

CNN has reached out to the Dallas Police Department to independently confirm the details of the incident.