Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - You may have seen him on Iron Chef or read his book, 1"01 Asian Dishes You Need to Cook Before You Die." Chef Jet Tila is coming to town for a special event at Westminster-Canterbury.

An Evening of Culinary Excellence with Chef Jet Tila

September 26, 2018 – 6:30 pm

Cooking demonstration and 4-course dinner

The Westminster-Canterbury

3100 Shore Drive

(757) 496-1106

www.wcbay.com/chef