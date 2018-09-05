× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunny, hot, and humid

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another hot and humid day… Watch out for a few areas of patchy fog this morning. It will be warm and muggy again this morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Highs will return to near 90 this afternoon, very similar to yesterday. With the humidity, it will feel more like the upper 90s to near 100 this afternoon. We will see mostly sunny skies today with a few clouds building from time to time. Rain chances will be very slim.

Thursday’s forecast will be a lot like today. It will be hot and humid with highs near 90. We will see mostly sunny skies with a few clouds mixing in. Rain chances will remain slim.

We are tracking a cold front that will move in for the weekend. We will start with sunshine on Friday but clouds will build through the afternoon. Scattered showers/storms will start to move in Friday night. Rain chances will continue for the weekend as the front lingers over the region. Highs will drop into the mid 80s for the weekend but it will still be muggy.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs near 90. Winds: SW/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 5th

1935 Hurricane: caused tornadoes, major flooding

1979 F3 Tornado: Newport News, F2 Tornado: Hampton, F1 Tornado: Gloucester Co

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Gordon moving inland and weakening. Gordon is centered about 20 miles NW of Hattiesburg, Mississippi and moving NW at 14 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Gordon will move across the lower Mississippi Valley through Wednesday. A turn toward the NNW and north is forecast to occur on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40 mph with higher gusts in a few squalls near the center. Gordon is likely to weaken to a tropical depression later this morning.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

4:00 AM CDT Wed Sep 5

Location: 31.5°N 89.5°W

Moving: NW at 14 mph

Min pressure: 1002 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

Hurricane Florence even stronger over the open Atlantic. Florence is centered about 1440 miles ESE of Bermuda and moving NW at 13 mph. A turn back toward the WNW is expected later today and this general motion is expected to continue with Florence’s forward speed decreasing by the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph with higher gusts. A gradual weakening trend is forecast to begin tonight and continue through Friday. After that time, Florence is forecast to restrengthen through the weekend.

5:00 AM AST Wed Sep 5

Location: 21.4°N 44.8°W

Moving: NW at 13 mph

Min pressure: 976 mb

Max sustained: 105 mph

We are tracking a broad area of low pressure a few hundred miles SSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are forecast to become conducive for development and a tropical depression is expected to form by the end of the week while the system moves WNW across the tropical Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (90%).

