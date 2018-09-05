Virginia Beach gym promotes fitness through ‘fit sync challenge’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach gym Natural Bodyz Fitness 24/7 released its take on the lip sync challenge Wednesday afternoon to promote unity, diversity and healthy lifestyles.

The video features gym employees, members and their families, including military and first responders, singing and dancing along to Childish Gambino’s “This is America” and Imagine Dragons’ “Believer.”

“Our fitness team has worked very hard over the past few years to attract members of a like-minded, uplifting and encouraging atmosphere,” said Chad Havunen, CEO of Natural Bodyz Fitness 24/7. “We are excited to be able to be able to showcase our wonderful members and the unity we offer. We were inspired by the Police Lip Sync videos and our members wanted to share our positive community with our own video of unity.”

Natural Bodyz Fitness 24/7 owns two gyms in Virginia Beach. Its video challenged gyms Iron Asylum and Drop Fitness of Virginia Beach, Body By D Gym in Gloucester and 11:11 Gym in Richmond.