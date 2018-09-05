Thank Goodness it’s Chocolate: Krispy Kreme’s Chocolate Glazed Doughnut returning to stores

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – It’s back!

Starting September 7, Krispy Kreme is bringing back its popular Chocolate Glazed Doughnut on the first Friday of every month at participating stores.

“We heard our fans loud and clear and they told us they want more Chocolate Glazed Doughnut days,” said Alison Holder, head of US Marketing for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “Guests will be able to experience the glaze waterfall taken over by chocolate while the doughnuts are being made. They will be able to smell the sweet chocolatey aroma through the shop and get a taste of the mouth-watering Chocolate Glazed Doughnut for themselves. We are bringing a new twist to TGIF: TGIC, Thank Goodness It’s Chocolate.”

The Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts will be available while supplies last.

Click here to find a participating store near you.