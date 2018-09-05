Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell might not report to team before week one bell

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare for the Cleveland Browns, their week one opponent, they are game-planning without the presence of Le’Veon Bell.

On Wednesday, the disgruntled running back’s agent, Adisa Bakari hinted at the possibility of Bell’s holdout extending into the regular season on Siruis XM’s NFL Radio.

When will Le'Veon Bell report to the #Steelers? His agent @AdisaBakari joined us and updated his clients holdout in Pittsburgh… 🔽AUDIO🔽 pic.twitter.com/H7Rl4TLMiK — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) September 5, 2018

The Steelers started their team meetings Wednesday morning, and Bell was still not in the facility, according to NFL Network. The deadline for players to show up and be eligible to play on Sunday is Saturday at 4:00 p.m.

Bell is playing on his second straight franchise tag after he and the Steelers failed to reach a long-term deal in the off-season. He reportedly was offered a five-year, $70 million deal, but is looking for an average of $17 million per year.

“I’m not going to discuss our plan publicly, but if you’re Kevin Colbert and you’re Mike Tomlin, and you have a once-in-a-generation type of player for one more season, what would your plan be?” Bakari asked.

Bakari then stated: “You can read in between those lines.”

Bell rushed for 1,291 yards last season while catching 85 passes for 655 yards. You can watch the Steelers open up against the Browns on Sunday LIVE on News 3.