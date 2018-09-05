× Sign outside Yorktown church sparks debate

YORKTOWN, VA – Nine words posted on a sign outside of Bethlehem Church in Yorktown is causing a debate in the city.

The line “Wives submit to your husbands as to the lord” stands just outside the church on Hampton Highway, a heavy traveled roadway in the city.

The verse is from Ephesians 5:22.

News 3 reached out to the Pastor of the church. He did not want to comment on the sign, the verse, or the reason behind posting the line. Those who have seen the sign have mixed reactions to it.

Many say since the sign is on the church’s property it is their right to post anything they want, regardless of whether people agree or not.

Others say the line is taken out of context and believe that people familiar with the verse and the bible will understand that the line isn’t meant to lessen the role of women in a marriage.

On the other side though, people tell News 3 the line is harmful, especially to anyone who may have experienced abuse.