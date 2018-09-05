Sen. Tim Kaine to speak at ODU

NORFOLK, Va. – Tim Kaine, Virginia’s junior U.S. Senator, will be in Norfolk to speak at Old Dominion University on September 19.

The speech from Sen. Kaine will give is part of the Hampton Roads Advanced Manufacturing summit at ODU and comes nearly two months before the November election between him and Republican challenger Corey Smith.

The all-day event (from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) will be held in the Big Blue Room at the Constant Center, with Kaine scheduled to speak at 12:15 p.m.

The Hampton Roads Advanced Manufacturing Summit (HRAMS) was designed to spark innovation and collaboration between University, community college, industry professionals and local economic development officials, according to a news release from ODU.

According to a recent Go Virginia/Reinvent Hampton Roads study, a key area of improving the economy in our area is the success of small to medium size enterprises. Regional collaboration of existing and future resources in the Hampton Roads can add to the success of local manufacturers.

Each session at the event will consist of interactive discussion and have a panel of engineering faculty, their industry counterparts and state/local officials. A variety of topics will be discussed as well, including topics such as digital manufacturing, skills gaps, improving manufacturing competitiveness, and other manufacturing trends and issues.

For more information about the event – including pricing, click here.