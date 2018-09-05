Outer Banks Halloween Arts & Crafts Expo seeking vendors

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. – OBX Entertainment will present the inaugural Outer Banks Halloween Arts and Crafts Expo Wednesday, October 24.

The expo will be held at Secret Island Restaurant in Kill Devil Hills as part of HalloWeek 2018, and will feature handmade Halloween-themed local art, crafts and other creepy curios for sale from a variety of artisan vendors.

Vendor tables are currently available for $20. Interested vendors can contact OBX Entertainment to reserve a table at obxentertainment@gmail.com.

Admission is free to the public.

The expo joins previously-announced HalloWeek events such as the third annual Halloween International Film Festival and the fifth annual Outer Banks Halloween Parade.