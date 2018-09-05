Norfolk law enforcement to hold hiring expo

NORFOLK, Va. – Reliant Hiring will hold a law enforcement hiring expo Tuesday, September 25 at the Murray Center on Brambleton Avenue.

The event promises to be informative whether you’re looking for a career in law enforcement or just looking for more information about law enforcement agencies. Hundreds of positions will be available, including sworn officers, police officers, corrections officers, dispatchers and support staff.

Attendance is free for job seekers, but preregistration is highly recommended.

The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. To preregister, find a list of attending agencies or learn more, click here.