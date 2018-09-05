Norfolk Director of Emergency Preparedness and Response appointed to Commonwealth panel

NORFOLK, Va. – Jim Redick, Norfolk’s Director of Emergency Preparedness and Response, was appointed to the Secure and Resilient Commonwealth Panel by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.

The panel focuses on emergency management and homeland security within the Commonwealth. It aims to ensure that prevention, protection, mitigation, response and recovery programs and activities at both state and local levels are fully integrated, suitable and effective in addressing risks from man-made and natural disasters.

On or before October 1 of each year, the panel reports to Governor Northam, the Senate Committee on Finance, the Senate Committee on General Laws and Technology, the House Committee on Appropriations and the House Committee on Militia, Police and Public Safety concerning the state of the Commonwealth’s emergency prevention, protection, mitigation, response, and recovery efforts and the resources necessary to implement them.

Including Redick, the panel consists of 36 members.