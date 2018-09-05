Newport News homicide suspect in custody 5 days after murder

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 20-year-old woman in Newport News.

On August 29 at approximately 3:59 a.m., police were dispatched to the 100 block of Mytilene Drive in reference to gunshots fired. Upon arrival, officers checked the interior of a residence and located a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified as Breonna T. Patterson.

After an extensive investigation and community assistance, officers identified a suspect, who was known to the victim, and a potential location. Because the suspect was known to be armed and dangerous, the Tactical Operations Unit was deployed to the 5000 block of Potomac Avenue in Newport News.

After more than seven hours of surveillance and negotiations, the suspect surrendered without incident. 25-year-old Markeis Lamar Parks was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, using a firearm in commission of a felony, obstruction of justice, disregarding law enforcement commands and not wearing a seat belt.