Necklace with 176 diamonds donated to North Carolina Goodwill

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Goodwill recently accepted a rare, diamond-covered donation.

Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina announced Tuesday that they received an 18-karat white gold scalloped collar necklace with 176 diamonds, valued at $6,400, from a Greensboro resident.

“Greensboro is filled with very charitable donors and we are fortunate to have received this gift,” said Vice President of Retail Operations Celeste MacMurdo in a news release. “Putting the necklace up for bid through our e-commerce store, shopgoodwill.com/Greensboro, gives more people the opportunity the see the necklace and, as a result, have an opportunity to bid on it.”

Triad Goodwill plans to use the money gained through the sale of the necklace to further their mission of providing free and low-cost job training and placement services.

By Tuesday afternoon, three bids had already been placed, bringing the going price to $1,650.99.

“Donations like this necklace are very beneficial to Triad Goodwill,” said Vice President of Career Development Services Jessica Schultz.

To bid on the necklace or see more photos, visit www.shopgoodwill.com/Greensboro and search for “56989326.”

The necklace is up for auction until mid-afternoon on Sept. 6.