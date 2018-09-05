NAS Oceana to conduct pre-air show controlled burn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Naval Air Station Oceana will conduct a pre-air show controlled burn of the airfield vegetation Thursday.

The controlled burn is in preparation for air show performances that feature fire. It will reduce the potential for unplanned fires that could happen during special activities being conducted during the show.

The burn is expected to last one day and be completed before sunset.

During the procedure, Virginia Beach residents may see smoke coming from the installation. Officials say the smoke is nothing to be worried about.

Aircrew stationed at NAS Oceana will also practice air power and tactical demonstration flight routines from now until September 21.

Officials say some of the high-performance maneuvers will be louder than normal day-to-day operations at the base.

The air show, which will be celebrating NAS Oceana’s 75th anniversary, will take place from September 22-23. It is free and open to the public.

