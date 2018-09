Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - DJ Bee from 103 JAMZ (@103JAMZRADIO) has updates from the music world including a surprise new album drop from Eminem and his fued with Machine Gun Kelly. Also, Lil Pump is online talking about his next trip to jail and Drake may be doing some work with French Montana.

Finally, DJ Bee has a way you might win tickets o the iHeart Music Festival in Las Vegas.