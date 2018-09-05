Metro Diner bringing 100 jobs to Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – With its new location on 1124 Volvo Parkway set to open in October, Metro Diner announced that it will be bringing 100 jobs to the city when it does.

Known for its famed fried chicken and waffles – featured on Food Nextworks Dinners, Drive-Ins and Dives – Metro Diners’ Chesapeake location will seat 145 guests.

The company said the company will be hiring for various positions, including server, host and kitchen staff.

Applications to work at Metro Diner can be submitted here. Interested applicants can also visit the hiring site, located at 1124 Volvo Parkway to apply in person, or call (757) 645-0203.

Established in 1992 by the Davoli family with a single eatery in Jacksonville, Florida, Metro Diner is among the nation’s fastest growing casual dining concepts.

Metro Diner currently has 61 locations open across the country.