Jefferson Lab to test tornado warning sirens

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility will conduct the monthly test of its tornado warning siren at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 7.

Depending on weather conditions at the time of the test, the siren could be heard by anyone within a 1.5-mile radius of the lab.

The test will be carried out over a period that could last up to three minutes. The test will be of the wavering tone (also called high-low-high or 10-4-10).

Jefferson Lab uses the siren to alert members of the lab community who are outdoors to “take cover” in the event of tornadoes and tornado warnings in the immediate vicinity of the lab.

Questions about Jefferson Lab’s tornado siren may be directed to its Communications Office at jlabinfo@jlab.org.