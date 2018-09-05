James City County Police seeking shoplifting suspect

JAMES CITY CO., Va. – The James City County Police Department is searching for a man believed to have shoplifted from Rack Room Shoes.

On August 24 at 3:30 p.m., an unknown male walked out of the Rack Room Shoes at 6440 Monticello Avenue wearing a new pair of Skechers Pelmo khaki hiking boots without paying for them. The shoes he wore into the store were left in a box on the store’s shelf.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or contact Investigator Booth at 757-259-5148.