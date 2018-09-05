‘I’ve had stuff said to me that just hurts’ N.C. teen says rare medical disorder causes bullying

BELVIDERE, N.C. – Life hasn’t been easy for 13-year-old Emma Horton.

She was born a twin with a craniofacial disorder which is something that causes her to look different. The rare medical disorder has caused her to have to undergo seven surgeries since she was born.

“She is my hero. She’s wonderful. She’s Christmas every single day,” said Her mother Patricia Horton.

Emma’s mom Patricia wants other children and people to accept and understand her daughter’s disorder. The condition is rare, and Emma also has other medical issues -one that impacts her breathing. She’s had seven surgeries throughout her life and spent most of her first two years in the hospital.

“It’s overwhelming. It’s scary. It’s a ton of emotions,” said Patricia Horton.

September is Craniofacial Acceptance Month.

The same time of year that Emma is going back to school, which is place where she said she has experienced bullying.

“I have girlfriends that love me, but kids are bullying me just to be mean,” said Emma, “I’ve had stuff thrown at me. I’ve had stuff said to me that just hurts.”

She said she’s experienced emotional and physical abuse in the past.

“They (bullies) will throw balls at the back my head. I’ve had a kid smack me in the back of her head with a magazine. I’ve had water bottles thrown at my butt,” said Emma Horton.

Emma’s just like all the other kids in middle school. She likes math, photography, soccer and painting. She wants to be accepted despite her differences and as thousands of kids head back to school she has a message for them.

