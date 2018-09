Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Expert designer Kristie Prince Hale talks with us about how to get started and approach a redesign for your kitchen or any big room in your home.

In September, 50 Floor is offering free installation hardwood, carpet, laminate and vinyl. Plus, mention Coast Live for an additional $100 off. Watch for details.

Presented by 50 Floor

Free In-Home Consultation & Estimate

1-877-50FLOOR | www.50Floor.com