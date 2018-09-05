Hampton Roads’ first LGBTQ Business and Career Expo to be held in Norfolk

LGBTQ consumers, job seekers, interns and volunteers will convene at Hampton Roads’ first LGBTQ Business and Career Expo at Old Dominion University’s Ted Constant Convocation Center September 15.

“This event is way overdue for Hampton Roads. Most metropolitan areas with large LGBTQ populations have been offering similar expos for years,” said Eric Hause, president of OutWire757 and expo producer. “This is our community’s opportunity to demonstrate that Hampton Roads’ businesses and organizations welcome LGBTQ consumers and employees.”

Part consumer expo and part career fair, the Expo is free and open to all members of the LGBTQ and allied community who desire to do business with or work for LGBTQ-friendly companies and organizations from Richmond to northeastern North Carolina. Dominion Energy is the expo’s presenting sponsor and will be joined by more than 40 exhibitors, including Norfolk Southern, Sentara Healthcare, Cox Communications and other area companies.

In addition, representatives of Hampton Road’s LGBTQ service, support, and social organizations will also be present with membership, internship and volunteer opportunities.

The expo will be held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Big Blue Room at the Ted Constant Convocation Center. The expo is free and open to the public, and is a joint production of Hampton Roads Business Outreach (HRBOR); Old Dominion University’s Career Development Services; Old Dominion University’s Safe Space Committee; and OutWire757.com.

Exhibitor information and advance attendee registration are available here.