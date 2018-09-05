Hampton man arrested on charges of indecent liberties with a child

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police have arrested a subject on charges including indecent liberties with a child following their investigation into a complaint received earlier this spring.

43-year-old Sean Edward Gaines was arrested Monday following direct indictment on charges including two counts of indecent liberties with a child by a custodian and carnal knowledge of a child 13 to 15 years old.

The charges are related to alleged incidents involving a teenage girl that was known to Gaines that occurred in Suffolk in February 2018.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time. Gaines is currently being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.