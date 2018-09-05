× First Warning Forecast: Tracking A Cold Front

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Highs are back in the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon, very similar to yesterday. With the humidity, it will feel more like the upper 90s to near 100 this afternoon. We will see mostly sunny skies today with a few clouds building from time to time. Rain chances will sit at only 10%.

Thursday’s forecast will be a lot like today. It will be hot and humid with highs near 90. We will see mostly sunny skies with a few clouds mixing in. Rain chances will remain slim.

We are tracking a cold front that will move in for the weekend. We will start with sunshine on Friday but clouds will build through the afternoon. Scattered showers/storms will start to move in Friday night. For Saturday temperatures will drop into the low to mid 80s with a 50% chance of rain and storms. Sunday is looking to be the same set up.

We continue the soggy stretch into next week with a 40% chance of rain on Monday and 40% chance for Tuesday.



Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs near 90. Winds: SW/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 5th

1935 Hurricane: caused tornadoes, major flooding

1979 F3 Tornado: Newport News, F2 Tornado: Hampton, F1 Tornado: Gloucester Co

Tropical Update

Gordon continues to weaken over central Mississippi. Gordon is centered about 5 miles west of Jackson, Mississippi and moving NW at 14 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Gordon will move across the lower Mississippi Valley today and tonight. A turn toward the NNW and north is forecast to occur on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 30 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening is expected as Gordon moves farther inland.

10:00 AM CDT Wed Sep 5

Location: 32.3°N 90.2°W

Moving: NW at 14 mph

Min pressure: 1008 mb

Max sustained: 30 mph

Florence is the first major hurricane of the season. Florence is centered about 1370 miles ESE of Bermuda and moving NW at 13 mph. A turn toward the WNW with a decrease in forward speed is forecast on Thursday, followed by a turn back toward the NW early next week.

Satellite images indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 125 mph with higher gusts. Florence is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some weakening is possible during the next few days, but Florence is expected to remain a strong hurricane through early next week.

11:00 AM AST Wed Sep 5

Location: 22.0°N 45.7°W

Moving: NW at 13 mph

Min pressure: 957 mb

Max sustained: 125 mph

We are tracking a broad area of low pressure centered a couple of hundred miles SSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is expected to form by the end of the week while the system moves WNW across the tropical Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (70%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (90%).

