Driver rear-ends school bus in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – A driver rear-ended a school bus at the intersection of Halstead Boulevard and Ehringhaus Street in Elizabeth City Wednesday afternoon.

Officers with the Elizabeth City Police Department responded to the area at 3:15 p.m. Authorities say Samuel Gibbs was driving a green 2003 Ford Explorer when he failed to observe the stopped school bus, running into the back of it.

Students from Central Elementary School, River Road Middle School and P.W. Moore School were on board the bus at the time of the crash. There were no injuries or damage to either vehicle.

Crews with Pasquotank County EMS and the Elizabeth City Fire Department responded to the scene.

Gibbs was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed.

The Elizabeth City Police Department is continuing to investigate the crash.

