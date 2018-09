HAMPTON ROADS – Newport News-based Colony Roofing announced Tuesday that it plans to give a free roof to a local veteran in need on Veterans Day, November 11.

To nominate a veteran in need of a roof for the Covering Our Veterans Roof Giveaway, email colonyhi@cox.net with the veteran’s name, contact information, branch served and a backstory of why or how this roof will help them.

The deadline to submit a nominee is October 1.