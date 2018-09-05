BMW Championship title defense not only mission for Virginia Beach’s Marc Leishman this week

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – It’s a big week and a big month for Virginia Beach pro golfer Marc Leishman – but not only on the golf course.

He’s at Pennsylvania’s Aronimink Golf Club to defend his title at the PGA TOUR’s BMW Championship, the third leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs. September is also Sepsis Awareness Month – a cause immensely important to Leishman and his family.

In 2015, Toxic Shock Syndrome coupled with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome and sepsis had Marc’s wife, Audrey, in a coma in ICU with a five percent chance to survive. Inspired by Audrey’s near-death experience, the Leishmans founded the Begin Again Foundation to bring life’s most pressing needs to families experiencing medical and life crises.

This week, their foundation has some help raising awareness. Some of the greatest golfers on the planet, several top PGA TOUR members and major championship winners, taped short messages to help spread the word about Sepsis in a powerful and informative short video. Those featured in the video include: Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and John Daly.

Additionally, those golfers playing in the BMW Championship are encouraged to wear red and black ribbons in honor of Sepsis Awareness Month. Leishman is grouped with Kevin Na and Rory McIlroy in rounds one and two of the tournament.

Visit www.beginagainfoudnation.com to learn more on how to suspect sepsis and save lives.