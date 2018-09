NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old male was shot in the city.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of 36th Street around 12 p.m., according to police.

The teen was reportedly shot in the right arm and the injury is non-life-threatening. He has been taken to a hospital for his injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

