Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: A hot and humid return to the classroom

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Back to school with heat and humidity… Expect a warm and muggy trip to the bus stop this morning with temperatures in the mid 70s. Highs will return to near 90 this afternoon, very similar to yesterday. With the humidity, it will feel more like 100 this afternoon. We will see mostly sunny skies this morning with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. A “pop up” shower or storm is possible today, mainly in the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected but a thunderstorm or heavy downpour is possible.

More sunshine will mix in for Wednesday and Thursday with an even lower rain chance. Highs will return to the upper 80s with afternoon heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

We are tracking a cold front that will move in for the weekend. Scattered showers/storms will start to move in Friday night and linger into Saturday. Rain chances will continue for Sunday as the front lingers over the region. Highs will drop into the mid 80s for the weekend but it will still be muggy.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 4th

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Gordon heading for the Gulf Coast. Gordon is centered about 230 miles ESE of the Mississippi River and moving WNW at 17 mph. A WNW to NW motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected over the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of Gordon will move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico today. It will approach the north-central Gulf Coast late this afternoon or evening and move inland over the lower Mississippi Valley tonight or early Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected today, and Gordon is forecast to be a hurricane when it makes landfall along the north-central Gulf Coast. Rapid weakening is expected after Gordon moves inland.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

4:00 AM CDT Tue Sep 4

Location: 27.7°N 85.7°W

Moving: WNW at 17 mph

Min pressure: 1004 mb

Max sustained: 65 mph

Tropical Storm Florence is just below hurricane strength. Florence is centered about 1200 miles WNW of the Cabo Verde Islands and moving WNW at 13 mph. This general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days followed by a turn toward the northwest Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected today, but some weakening is forecast on Wednesday. Afterward, gradual strengthening is forecast through the weekend.

5:00 AM AST Tue Sep 4

Location: 19.3°N 42.0°W

Moving: WNW at 13 mph

Min pressure: 995 mb

Max sustained: 70 mph

A tropical wave located a few hundred miles SSE of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Gradual development of this system is expected, and it could become a tropical depression late this week or this weekend while it moves west to WNW across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%).

